Sask. health minister pushes back against restrictions, mandatory vaccines amid rising COVID-19 cases

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman says the government will neither reinstate COVID-19 restrictions nor will it enforce vaccine requirements, despite “seeing the signs” the province is entering a fourth wave of the pandemic.

The health minister said the government believes vaccines are the way through the surge in news cases and hospitalizations. Since the province dropped all public health measures on July 11, the seven-day average of daily new cases has risen from 43 to 172 and hospitalizations have doubled, jumping from 54 to 108 in 45 days.

Doctors have warned that vaccines are not enough to stop the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada. Infectious disease experts say Canadians should use all tools available – including masking and physical distancing – to protect the unvaccinated, which includes young children not yet eligible for the shot.

On Tuesday, Manitoba and B.C. governments reinstated provincial mask mandates for indoor public spaces to combat the spread of the Delta variant. Merriman said public health measures are a “stopgap” the government used in the past, before vaccines were widely available.

“Public health measures that other provinces are choosing to do, that’s their prerogative. But we feel right now that the vaccine is the best path,” said Merriman during a media availability Wednesday.

“I can’t emphasize this enough, we have over 500,000 vaccines in out province right now, there’s absolutely no reason that somebody can’t get vaccinated right now.”

Children born before 2009 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan.

In an interview with CTV News on Friday, the province’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab recommended residents begin wearing masks again in public places, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

Merriman said the province is not considering bringing back mask mandates at this time.

MANDATING SHOTS

Though the province has repeatedly said vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, the government said it will not mandate COVID-19 jabs for anyone, instead deciding to target its vaccination strategy by hosting pop-up clinics at events and going door-to-door in northern Saskatchewan.

“There’s going to be a very small percentage of people that just will not get vaccinated…it’s not a large group of people,” said Merriman. “That’s why we’re just doing targeted vaccines instead of having just general across the board and mandating vaccines.”

According to provincial data, fewer than 60 per cent of people in their teens, 20s and 30s are fully vaccinated.

As of Aug. 25, 52 per cent of Saskatchewan residents between ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated, along with 53 per cent those ages 18-29 and 58 per cent of residents in their 30s.

Saskatchewan has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents among provinces, according to Health Canada.

The health minister said mandating vaccines in any way would be an infringement of personal freedoms.

“I don’t know why it has to be a government mandate, the individual should make the choice whether they want to be vaccinated or not…if people don’t want to be vaccinated, that’s their choice,” he said.

PROOF OF VACCINATION AT CFL GAMES

The province has previously said it will not require proof of vaccination for access to events or venues. The Saskatchewan Roughriders is one of two CFL teams that do not require fans to be fully vaccinated to access the stadium. Merriman said that ball is in the Riders’ court.

“If the Riders want to make a choice, that’s up to them,” he said.

Merriman added the province is in constant talks with the team administration so they can made an informed decision.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders were not available for a comment Wednesday on the topic of mandatory vaccines at their games. In a statement to CTV News on Monday, team said it has followed the advice of the province.

“The Saskatchewan Roughriders worked closely with provincial health officials throughout the spring and summer and followed their recommendations as we re-opened Mosaic Stadium to our fans. We will continue to rely on their expertise and guidance going forward,” the statement read.

When asked if he thinks the football club should implement a vaccine policy, Merriman said he believes everyone should get vaccinated.

OPPOSITION CALLS FOR CLEAR GUIDANCE

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili said the health minister needs to provide clear-cut direction on vaccine requirements.

“We should have a health minister clear vaccine mandates in key areas: people who are working in schools, people who are working in healthcare facilities, people who are attending big events, like Rider games and concerts,” said Meili. “These are places where you have people vaccinated, it’s just simple.”

Meili called on the government to step up and find a way to increase vaccinations.

“This is a government that was real happy to take the credit when things were going well, but has taken zero responsibility to get vaccinations rising at a time when we’re the lowest in the country,” he said.

“People should go get vaccinated, but just saying that is not good enough.”

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Brooke Taylor.