Sask. health minister says province's COVID-19 vaccination rates an underestimation
Saskatchewan’s health minister said the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are an underestimation, because of people who no longer live in the province but still have Saskatchewan health cards.
“I wouldn’t say the vaccination rate is lowest amongst all the provinces,” Health minister Paul Merriman said Thursday.
While federal government information shows Saskatchewan has the lowest vaccination rate of all Canadian provinces.
Merriman said Saskatchewan’s rate appears lower because when people who have a Saskatchewan health card get the COVID-19 shot in another province, it doesn’t show up in our database.
“We have a group of people, whatever the number is, that are in another province that have been vaccinated, but according to their health records here in Saskatchewan, they haven’t been vaccinated,” said Merriman. “So, I think the number is a little skewed.”
Merriman said our first-dose vaccination rate of eligible people is “extremely high” in comparison to numbers across North America.
-
'Unsanctioned' homecoming street party discouraged by Windsor policeWindsor police say they are aware of an “unsanctioned” homecoming street party this weekend and are discouraging students from attending.
-
Hamilton police arrest six teens in connection with two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laidHamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the weekHealth officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flightThe Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
1 new COVID-19 case linked to outbreak at Tofino General HospitalIsland Health says another case of COVID-19 related to an outbreak at Tofino General Hospital has been identified Friday.