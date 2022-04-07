Sask. high school students tackle Ukraine-Russia war at model UN debate

High school students debated topics including the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations Youth Delegate General Assembly in Prince Albert on Wednesday.

“They’re basically acting in the role of the countries,” said teacher and organizer Remy Jancos. “It teaches them about world politics and history and to understand the news.”

The debate was held at Ecole St. Mary High School. About 40 students from Shellbrook’s W.P. Sandin School, Carlton Comprehensive High School and Ecole St. Mary High School participated in the day-long discussions as they tried to solve problems plaguing world leaders.

To prepare for the debate students researched their country in order to reflect its views during the roleplay as a mock leader.

The students closed out the day by trying to find a solution to the Ukraine-Russia war. Students soon discovered it was a complex topic.

“We got to explore issues that are also relevant in Ukraine and the history of data sharing, it's also very interesting,” said Grade 12 student Janelle Scott.

“We claim that we are justified in our actions,” said Andrew Harris, representing Russia.

It was the first time in two years the event was held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the students chosen to advance to the national event in Winnipeg will participate virtually.

The Prince Albert Rotary Club has sponsored the UN Youth Delegate Programme in the city since 1967. Club members Morely Harrison and Bob Panell were moderators for the event.