Sask. highways to see 40 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles

The federal government hopes to make it easier for electric vehicle owners to charge their cars in Saskatchewan.

Ottawa is spending $2 million to install 40 new fast chargers for electric vehicles across the province.

Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of natural resources, says the government wants to make electric vehicles more accessible.

“Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Saskatchewan, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals,” said Wilkinson.

Ottawa has spent $1 billion to make electric vehicles and chargers more affordable for Canadians.

Federal rebates of up to $5,000 are available for drivers who switch to electric.

Canada has set a target that all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035.

The charging stations will be placed along major highways based on demand.

SaskPower has been tasked with installing the charging stations by the end of the year.

“Though there are still a relatively small number of EVs on Saskatchewan roads, it's expected that this market will grow,” said Acting President and CEO of SaskPower Troy King.

“It's important to prepare for a future where more customers drive electric vehicles and expect the infrastructure to be in place to do so."

The money comes from the Liberal government's zero-emissions vehicle infrastructure program.

Liberal MP George Chahal says transportation plays a big role in carbon emissions.

“How we move people and goods within our communities and across our country accounts for 25 per cent of our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Chahal.

Three quarters of those emissions come from just two sources: passenger cars and trucks and heavy-duty vehicles.”

Ottawa’s goal is to get Canada to net-zero emissions in the next three decades.