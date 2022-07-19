Sask. hiking enthusiast gives his picks for getting outdoors this summer

With summer in full swing, there's no better time to enjoy the outdoors in Saskatchewan. CTV News caught up with Jay Brown, who runs SaskHiker, to learn about the best places to hike in the province. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Where would you recommend going for a hike within half an hour of Saskatoon?

Your best places are going to be Cranberry Flats and Beaver Creek. Beaver Creek is only open till certain hours and then they close the fence, you have to go during the day. And they don't allow dogs there, Cranberry Flats is a little bit more wild.

A little bit outside to half-hour circle, it's like 45 minutes, the Eb's Trails. In the wintertime, they're cross-country ski trails but you can hike on them in the summer. Something interesting to note, (my fiancee) and I were driving back through that area today and there was a black bear in that area. So you definitely need to bring bear spray, apparently. That's a really good spot. That's a nice forested area, an actual true hiking spot. Like there's like 50 kilometres worth of trails back there, so there's lots of stuff to check out.

And then Pike Lake has got some stuff, it's not extensive but there is a little bit of stuff there. If you want to go a little bit further I would go to Douglas Provincial Park. It's an hour and a half and that's where the sand dunes are under the sand dune hike out there that's really cool.

What do you like about Cranberry Flats?

It's just a nice big natural area right by the river. There are tons of different networks and trails you can go on. It's kind of like a free-range area.

What are some pro tips for being prepared to go on a hike?

If you're taking your dogs with you make sure they've got tick medication right now because there are wood ticks everywhere. Make sure you've got enough water depending on what the temperature is and check the forecast. Lots of people are really bad at checking forecasts and they get caught in thunderstorms this time of year. But yeah, if you're just doing little basic day hikes, only bring what you need. Don't overdo it.

What do you enjoy about hiking so much that you dedicate a website to it?

It is a way for me to do a kind of meditation. When you go for walks, you can just get in a really nice rhythm. And if you just focus on your surroundings, it's a nice way to relax after being in offices and whatnot all week. So for me, it's really just a relaxation thing more than anything.

Are there any other places in the province that stand out for hiking enthusiasts?

Yeah, the Boreal Trail and the Meadow Lake Provincial Park are really cool. It's like 110 kilometres. That's a really, really awesome trail system. Nut Point Trail at Lac La Ronge Provincial Park is really awesome. I think it's 15 kilometres in, 15 kilometres out. It's on a peninsula along Lac La Ronge. And then Cypress Hills down in the southwest corner, there are some of the best hiking and biking trails in the province.

Why do you say that?

You've got a very different terrain, different biosphere from the Prairies around it. It's a really challenging section and it's also really well maintained.

I didn’t realize there were so many trails and places that you can go.

Yeah, a lot of them are hidden. That's the reason I started SaskHiker six years ago now because people just don't know where they are. So that's the whole purpose of SaskHiker, to point people in the right direction. That's why I've kept the website up for all these years because thousands of people use it over the summertime to go find something.