Sask. hockey player gets spot on Olympic roster
Jonathan Charlton
Prince Albert's Adam Cracknell has been named to Canada's men's Olympic hockey team.
The 36-year-old previously represented the country at the Spengler Cup in 2018.
Originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2004, he has played with six NHL teams over the span of his career.
Most recently he played for the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL where he put up 30 points in 39 games last season.
