Here's how Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is being marked in Sask.

A Provincial Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to be held in Regina on Monday evening.

The service will be held at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral at 1861 McIntyre St., which is the local church with the strongest ties to the Royal Family. It’s where royalty worships when in Regina.

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and Premier Scott Moe will be in attendance.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and general seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. The province said additional seating will be provided in an adjoining parish hall, with a closed circuit television, if needed.

The event will also be live streamed on the St. Paul’s Facebook page.

There will be a book of condolences that people can sign as they enter the church. There is also one at the legislative building for visitors and MLAs.

“We have all grown up with the Queen and she has been a huge part of our lives and I just wanted to sign the book of condolences and pay our respects,” said Travis Keisig, MLA of Last Mountain-Touchwood.

In recognition of Queen Elizabeth II, the City of Regina designated Sept. 19 as a day in tribute and commemoration of the late monarch.

The City of Regina, along with the Government of Saskatchewan, have chosen not to designate Sept. 19 as a statutory holiday. All programs and services continued to operate as scheduled.

The Queen also had a special connection to the RCMP and typically visited their depot when in Regina. Photos from some of her visits are on display at the Heritage Centre and people have stopped by to remember her.

Tara Robinson, CEO of the RCMP Heritage Centre said a picture of the Queen at the RCMP Depot Division in 1973 is special.

"And she was accompanied by Superintendent Bill McRae at the time and he was legendary in his own right so this is a special photo for many members of the RCMP,” she said.

“Went down the Royal Mile the day before she was crowned and one year when she was going to Balmoral. I waved to her in Scotland,” said Scotty Roxburgh, retired RCMP member.

“One time she was here I was on parade over at the Depot Division parade square and she stopped right in front of me and looked me in the eye and said, ‘Thank you for coming out,’” said Bill Greenslade, retired RCMP member.

The Queen will long be remembered in Saskatchewan. Her statue will always be in front of the legislative building as a reminder of her connection to the province and its people.