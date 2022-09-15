iHeartRadio

Sask. home sales forecasted to drop by 10 per cent

Housing sales in Saskatchewan are predicted to drop by over 10 per cent this year, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

In a recent update to the resale housing market, CREA has also predicted a further decline in sales of three per cent for 2023.

“Home sales have cooled sharply in recent months,” the CREA said. “Prices have also been halted in their tracks following a record-setting five months of growth between October 2021 and February 2022.”

According to CREA statistics, the average home price in Saskatchewan in 2021 was $301,467. That increased to $310,408 for 2022 and the association is forecasting a nearly five per cent increase for 2023 to $325,648.

