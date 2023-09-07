Sask. homeless shelter receives funding to purchase building

A Saskatchewan tribal council will receive funding from the provincial government to help support a homeless shelter in North Battleford.

The Saskatchewan Housing Cooperation will provide $219, 000 to the Battleford Agency Tribal Chiefs to purchase the building for the Miswasin Kikinaw emergency shelter.

In a news release, the province said ownership of the building will help the tribal council continue to serve the community.

The shelter has been operating since 2021 with support from the Métis Nation - Saskatchewan, the City of North Battleford, and the province.

The building can accommodate up to 40 people, according to the news release.