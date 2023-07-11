Sask. hospitals get bike patrollers for enhanced safety

With increased safety concerns around Saskatoon hospitals, the wheels are in motion on a new pilot project to keep everyone safer.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has enlisted the help of bike patrol officers who have been specifically trained to keep people safe around Saskatoon hospitals.

The bike patrol pilot project started in June. In that time officer Rylan Bauer saved the life of someone who was attempting to jump off the University bridge.

“Going along the Meewasin trail having a great view of the bridge, I noticed an individual who was in distress and I was able to respond because I had the quickness and ability thanks to having a bike,” Bauer told CTV News.

Officers will be at Royal University, Jim Pattison Children’s and City Hospitals as well as Regina General, for now.

“We’ve seen an increase in criminal activity at all of our health care facilities in Saskatoon. We wanted to enhance security and safety measures by having officers on bikes,” Tony Nadon SHA's Protective Services Manager said.

The measures are a welcomed step, according to the president of the Saskatchewan Nurses Union.

“People should not be frightened going to their job, and people are frightened right now,” Tracy Zambory told CTV News.

According to Zambory, since COVID-19 violence around healthcare facilities has increased because of a lack of health services elsewhere. A shortage of family doctors, nurse practitioners and mental health support are factors.

“It’s the perfect storm where people are coming, they’re not well, they’re not getting the care they require, there’s a heightened tension. There’s gang violence erupting in facilities,” Zambory says.

Four officers in Saskatoon will patrol between City Hospital and Royal University Hospital and even into the residential area where staff and others park. They do frequent rounds in key problem zones.

“We go through the parkade and patrol that easier and quicker and make more routes. It’s a large campus to get around to,” Ian Thies protective services bike officer told CTV News.

Thies says he’s even had to tackle someone while on duty, but for the most part, they’re hoping their presence is enough to deter any unwanted activity.

After the years up, SHA will assess whether or not to expand the program to other hospitals.