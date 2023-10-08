Sask. Hungarian community unites in three-day cultural festival

Saskatoon was alive with the vibrant sights and sounds of Hungarian culture as the community came together for a three-day celebration of their rich heritage, language, and traditions.

Suzanna Buro, curator of the Western Canadian Hungarian Folk Festival, told CTV News how significant the event is for the community.

"This is the high point of our year. We can't wait for it to be festival weekend because it's the time when we get back together in this community that feels like a village. Feels like a family. We've all known each other for a long time," said Buro.

The festival, which ran until Sunday at the Broadway Theatre, featured a diverse array of cultural performances, traditional dances and keynote speakers. Vendors also added to the festival's charm, offering a wide array of folk dress and cultural artifacts to explore.

"These are all typical pieces that you'd wear while performing, or even just on a daily basis back in the olden days when they are going out. A lot of people wear them now with their normal street clothes," vendor Izabella Molnar told CTV News.

The Hungarian diaspora arrived in Canada in waves throughout the 20th Century. Their history is intertwined with Canada's, with significant immigration waves following both World Wars and the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, during which many people fled the Russian occupation of Hungary.

The 2016 census counted just under 350,000 Hungarians living in Canada.

This marks the 45th annual celebration of Hungarian culture, and plans are already underway for the 46th edition, set to take place next year in Regina.

As the Hungarian community comes together to celebrate their roots and share their traditions, they not only strengthen their own bonds but also contribute to the multicultural tapestry that defines Canada.