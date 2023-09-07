Sask. hunters asked to be vigilant with fires amidst dry conditions

With drought conditions affecting many parts of the province, Saskatchewan hunters are being asked to be extra vigilant with their fires this season.

Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation executive Director Darrell Crabbe said they are asking hunters to take every precaution they can.

“We recommend that they carry a fire extinguisher and take a shovel with them just in case an engine in tall grass creates a scenario that we don’t want to see happen on the landscape,” Crabbe said

Crabbe said usually the driest areas are the southwest and southeast.

“I think right now though it is predominately the southwest, although I understand we’ve had rains go through certain areas but there’s always those pockets of very dry habitats there and we have to be very cautious,” he said.

Crabbe said it’s also important that hunters remember to respect landowners’ rules and requests.

Current trespass legislation requires hunters to get permission from landowners.

“We stress this very heavily,” Crabbe said. “As you prepare for hunting season we actually recommend that people get out and get permission to hunt from landowners in the summer because you don’t want to be bothering our producers this time of the year, obviously they are very busy.”

Crabbe said with many animals in the middle of mating season it's also more common to see wildlife crossing roadways and highways this time of year.

“Right now animals usually have fairly narrow views of what is going on around them and will cross highways and other roadways without really a lot of caution.”

Crabbe said during dusk and dawn hours and in known high-density areas for wildlife people should be taking extra precautions and slowing down.