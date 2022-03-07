Sask. ice fishers must pack up as unpredictable spring weather arrives: environment ministry

Anglers must take down their ice fishing shelters this month, the environment ministry says.

The deadlines are March 15 south of Highway 16 and March 31 north of the highway.

"Spring weather is unpredictable and it can be easy to overestimate how much time you have to safely remove your ice shelter. Every year, shelters end up abandoned on the melting ice, posing a danger to boaters, water skiers and others enjoying our lakes. Leftover debris can also wash up on shore, causing litter and potential environmental hazards," the ministry said in a news release.

"Shelters not removed may result in the owner's prosecution, with the structure and its contents confiscated."

Anyone travelling on the ice should be careful. Slush indicates that ice is eroding and fluctuating temperatures can cause thermal cracks and pressure ridges, which also indicate unsafe ice conditions. Ice thickness and strength can vary from one area to another, the ministry says.