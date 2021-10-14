Sask. in talks with Manitoba over potential ICU transfers: Merriman

Saskatchewan’s health minister confirmed all resources are in place to begin sending ICU patients out of the province if necessary.

After receiving his seasonal flu shot, Paul Merriman confirmed Saskatchewan is in talks with the province of Manitoba over the potential need to transfer intensive care patients to other provinces, to maintain quality of care.

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) reported Saskatchewan is in similar talks with Ontario.

“Officials have reached out to Manitoba to have those discussions as well. I haven’t had a discussion myself with the minister in Manitoba but I will in the near future if we get to that point,” Merriman said Thursday.

“Let’s hope we don’t get to that point, but if we do we’re ready for it.”

The province has not reached the threshold for transferring patients to other health authorities or asked the federal government to deploy additional ICU nurses to Saskatchewan.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Everett Hindley and Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. in the Radio Room at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

