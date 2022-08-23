Sask. Indigenous advocates questioning decision to release Catholic entities from raising funds for residential school survivors

Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders and experts are questioning Ottawa’s decision to “forever discharge” a promise made by Catholic entities to raise $25 million for residential school survivors.

The Canadian Press obtained final release documents through federal Access-To-Information laws, which included a signed copy of a 2015 agreement showing the Catholic Church was no longer obligated to raise the previously promised funds.

A residential schools settlement compelled 48 Catholic entities involved to pay a total of $79 million, which was broken down into three parts including the entities to raise $25 million for residential school survivors.

Of the $25 million, the entities raised a total less than $4 million.

The government also picked up their legal bills.

Brenda Dubois, who attended the Lebret residential school, is among local leaders expressing their concerns. She said the findings are another example of officials brushing off the importance of reconciliation.

“It is another act of dismissal to us as humans,” said Dubois. “To be a part of a process and it’s really about our healing and their healing as well.”

The office of Marc Miller, the federal Minister of Indigenous-Crown Relations, said the minister is committed to understanding what led to the appeal of this ruling being dropped by the government in 2015, in a written statement.

“We must do everything we can to ensure that the truth be known, as it is a moral obligation to survivors,” Miller said in a statement.

“To that end, the government has been working closely with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) to ensure that the NCTR has access to the documents that survivors need for their healing journeys.”

Miller said the government will work to continue to address the legacy of residential schools.

The discovery of the documents comes one month after the papal visit where Pope Francis apologized for the church’s role in residential schools.

Lori Campbell, the associate Vice President of Indigenous Engagement at the University of Regina, said the discovery further enforces a distrust between Indigenous peoples and the Government of Canada.

“How can we feel confident in the Pope’s apology and confidence in the church for wanting to support reconciliation,” said Campbell. “They are trying to dodge their financial obligation to help support.”

Dubois said she did not watch or attend the apology from the Pope, saying she feels it was irrelevant because she has to heal herself without the help of others.

“I am the one that has to reclaim my language, I am the one that has to reclaim my spirit and my culture,” said Dubois.

Dubois said local churches are doing what they can to assist in the reconciliation process.

“We know there are churches in our community who are sitting with our people, who are talking about how do we do this locally?” Dubois said.

“Get involved in those tables, be a part of the action, its beginning because the conversations are happening at the table.”

Campbell said the level of distrust is widespread, meaning younger generations are feeling distrust towards the federal government.

“Past behaviour best predicts future behaviour,” said Campbell. “What past behaviour keeps showing us is that the government keeps trying to be deceitful.”

“Our younger people who are here at university are hoping to work towards a stronger future,” said Campbell. “It does not help the current generation’s relationship with the Canadian Government.”

CTV Regina reached out to the Archdiocese of Regina for comment but did not hear back before deadline.