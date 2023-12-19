Sask. Indigenous couple reflects on long history of creating dreamcatchers

Veteran Harvey Pelleteir from Cowessess First Nation and his wife, Mary Pelleteir from Cote First Nation have been sharing their love of art with people across Saskatchewan and the world for years.

“From jumping out of airplanes and what have you, and for me to start making dreamcatchers, is quite a shock, but a good shock,” Harvey said while smiling.

The pair have been married for 60 years and currently live independently at The Bentley in Yorkton.

Over the years, Mary said they’ve made thousands of dreamcatchers and have sold them to people as far away as Switzerland.

"We make them for everyone. We have sold them around the world. We have sold them to India, to France, to Netherlands,” she explained.

“We enjoy being together, and he starts making them and I finish the middle part."

Dreamcatchers act as protective talismans in Indigenous culture. The charms are usually hung above cradles or beds – trapping bad dreams and visions while allowing good dreams to filter through.

Mary said when they first started creating their dreamcatchers – Harvey would go out to the river near Springside to grab willow branches that used for the net of the craft.

Now, the couple uses bamboo to build the art pieces from scratch.

From being in the military to making art, Harvey said the most rewarding aspect is knowing other people appreciate their creations.

“It feels like you've accomplished something that they want,” he said.

“They just say they're wonderful, they're great, and all of that stuff. It really gets to you, we love doing it. I know that."

The couple doesn’t plan on stopping their love for art anytime soon – and hope to continue making dreamcatchers for as long as they can.