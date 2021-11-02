Sask. Inn fined again for COVID-19 violations

Saskatchewan Health Authority inspectors issued three COVID-19 fines at Tobin Lake last week.

Two individual fines of $2,800 were issued for failing to wear a mask, according to a news release.

In addition, the Shorebird Inn at Tobin Lake was ticketed for failure to screen for proof of vaccination or negative test.

Since the inn has had previous tickets, a court appearance is required to speak to the charge and the voluntary $14,000 fine is not available.

The inn was fined $14,000 in March for failing to collect the names and phone numbers of customers, operator Bryan Baraniski previously told CTV News.

He said the fine was “outrageous.”

The inn was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to 15 cases.