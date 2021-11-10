Sask. introducing stiffer penalties for illegal street racing

The Saskatchewan government is introducing stiffer penalties for drivers who are racing, stunting or excessively speeding.

Amendments to the Traffic Safety Act (TSA) were introduced in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to help deter people from dangerous driving, according to a government news release.

The changes will allow police to immediately suspend driver’s licenses and impound vehicles if a driver is charged with stunting, racing or excessive speeding.

Other notable changes to TSA include clarifying rules around road and speed signs in municipalities and clarifying that a suspended driver can legally drive to take part in SGI-mandated driver evaluations under supervision.

The legislation will take effect after it is passed in the Legislative Assembly, which is expected in the spring sitting.

POLICE SUPPORT

Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Traffic Unit says it’s important to know offences related to reckless driving have become not only a problem in Saskatoon but across the country.

Barbar says the proposed legislation is welcomed by police if it means they can save more lives as illegal street racing can lead to deaths. Being able to suspend licenses and impound vehicles is something they’re “happy to work with.”

“In the last five years we’ve really noticed an increase in excessive speeds, so people going more than 50 kilometres an hour over the speed limit and stunting activity mimicking some of the stuff you would see in a movie, as well as racing,” Barbar said.

Barbar says a “multi pronged approach” is going to be more of a disincentive to people from committing those offences than fines alone.

SGI Minister Don Morgan says he’s concerned about the number of accidents that they’ve seen and wants to be proactive in trying to deal with the issue.

“I think it’s part of the Saskatchewan mentality - we have wide open roads and it’s just wrong and we have to change that mentality and if that means greater enforcement, greater penalties we need to do it,” Morgan told CTV News.

Morgan says the TSA has clearer definitions of what speed racing is and adds stunting provisions so that it applies to generally poor driving.