Sask. investigating unconfirmed COVID-19 vaccine fraud reports

The province says it is investigating unconfirmed reports that some people in Saskatchewan are committing COVID-19 vaccine fraud.

The Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals (SCPP) said it does not have statistics or specific details but has confirmed through its health partners that “various forms” of vaccine fraud have happened in the province.

In a memo sent to members last month, the SCPP said people are getting others to present their health card and get vaccinated against COVID-19 so that it shows up on their health record and not on the person’s who is actually getting the shot.

The SCPP said it has heard some people are being paid to do this, but that it has no evidence.

“Pharmacists are expected to ensure the right patient receives the right medication at the right time each and every time they interact with a patient. For vaccinations, this has been historically verified through standard processes and questions to the patient requesting the service,” SCPP registrar Jeana Wendel said in a statement to CTV News.

Wendel said due to these reports of fraud, the SCPP has extended its patient identification policy to COVID-19 immunizations.

The policy requires additional proof of identity through government-issued photo ID for anyone 16 and over receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

While answering reporters’ questions Tuesday at the legislature, Health Minister Paul Merriman said he would be disappointed if people were doing this and urged people to think twice.

“That’s what the vaccines are for, is to keep you healthy. If you’re using it just as some type of tool to be able to get into an event or get into a restaurant and that, that’s not what it’s intended for and I hope people don’t use that because those vaccines are very valuable,” he said.

Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said he is aware of these reports but that the specifics are unknown at this time.

“I can’t tell you how prominent the problem is or what’s going on with respect to an investigation … I’m not aware of specific instances where we’re investigating and have found individuals or caught them red-handed doing so.”

Marlo Pritchard, president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), said all reports of fraudulent vaccine claims are being investigated.

“Because this is a fraud, this becomes a criminal offence, so we may partner with the local police service of jurisdiction and carry it on. But there is a reporting mechanism and all complaints will be investigated,” he said.

Pritchard urges anyone, including pharmacy employees, to report suspected incidents of fraud using the SPSA’s 1-855-559-5502 line.