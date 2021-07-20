Sask. jet skiers intentionally drove into a flock of geese, conservation officers say

Conservation officers are looking for help identifying two jet skiers who reportedly drove into a flock of geese on purpose.

The incident happened on Perch Lake, north of Paradise Hill on July 11, according to a Sasktip social media post.

Shortly after 2 p.m. conservation officers received a complaint of two jet skis harassing geese on the shoreline and in the water, Sasktip said.

Witnesses allegedly saw the jet skiers drive into the flock, killing at least two in the process.

One of the jet skies is an older navy blue and white model and was driven by a "heavier set" male and child, Sasktip said.

The other jet ski allegedly involved was an older yellow model with a "slender" male and a child driving it.

Sasktip is offering a potential cash reward of up to $2,000 for the identities of the jet skiers and is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-667-7561.