Sask. judges spearhead project to help correctional centre inmates appreciate reading

A group of Saskatchewan judges are helping correctional centre inmates develop a greater appreciation for reading.

The judges have spearheaded a drive to stock correctional centre libraries with more books. It’s making time served more productive for inmates.

The judges have spent hours sifting through donated books in search of titles that inmates would enjoy reading.

“Life behind bars isn’t an easy life and one of the ways to make it more tolerable and in fact more productive is through books and library facilities,” said Chief Justice of Saskatchewan, Robert Richards.

The program began 15 years ago when Saskatchewan’s Chief Justice toured a new correctional centre and discovered that there was no library. Books were deemed a security risk.

“Ultimately it was agreed that if I brought the books out, that would mitigate the security risk, so I started bringing books out and the project grew and grew and grew,” Richards said.

Fifty five thousand books have since been collected for correctional centre libraries across Saskatchewan. It’s a hands on operation with the judges packing and delivering the books to jails in person.

“It’s a real high to be able to see people loving the books and needing them and wanting them and we’ve got very good support from the institution and we’ve got very good feedback from the inmates here,” said Court of King’s Bench Justice, Michael Tochor.

Those receiving the books talk of favourite authors and subject areas.

“Yeah, I like reading John Grisham,” said one inmate, while another inmate said they like fiction and non-fiction.

“It’s pretty good. The jail gets new books every once in a while and we’re not all reading the same stuff,” another inmate said. “Get a lot of James Patterson and what not, so it’s pretty good, yeah.

The judges are encouraged.

“They’re spending time here so they might as well spend the time well,” said Court of King’s Bench Justice, Neil Robertson.

The program has produced a group of highly engaged readers, proof that years of delivering books is making a difference.