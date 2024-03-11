Sask. labour force added over 18,000 new full-time jobs last month

New data from Statistics Canada shows Saskatchewan's labour force added 18,700 new full-time jobs last month.

This marks an increase of 15,200 new jobs when compared to February 2023, when a mere 3,500 new jobs were reported, according to Statistics Canada.

It raises Saskatchewan’s employment growth rate to 2.6 per cent with 6.1 per cent job growth in Saskatoon and six per cent in Regina.

Saskatchewan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate sits at five per cent — the third lowest among the provinces— while the federal unemployment rate is 5.8 per cent.

Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison says the province also set records for labour force market numbers.

"Saskatchewan continues to build a strong labour force, with further growth in job numbers," Harrison said.

"These latest numbers highlight how our commitment to growing the workforce is getting results."

The province announced its labour force strategy earlier this week with the goals of preparing people for jobs, recognizing skills, and international recruitment.

According to the data, over 595,000 people are currently employed in the province with over 627,000 labour force.

There has been a 24.6 per cent increase in private-sector capital investment and the province expects to increase it up to 14.4 per cent this year.

Data shows that Saskatchewan ranked second among the provinces for growth in capital investment and expected capital investment for 2024.