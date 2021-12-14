Sask. launches long-term care inspection program

The first round of inspections under a new program for long-term care homes are set to begin in Saskatchewan.

The process will begin with inspectors from the Ministry of Health checking around 20 homes "selected to reflect an urban-rural balance" and a mix of small, medium and large homes according to the province.

"Along with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, we have enhanced our oversight of long-term care homes over the years," Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a release. "This inspections program is one more step in our efforts to help ensure that our seniors live safely and comfortably in their communities."

Initial inspections start Tuesday and are expected to be complete by March 2022. Beyond that, long-term care homes are to be inspected regularly every three years.

The inspectors will assess if the home is up to government standards for safe and effective care and any other related regulations and policies "focusing mainly on the resident care and resident-centred work within the home".

There are 151 long-term care homes in Saskatchewan.