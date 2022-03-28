Sask. launches strategic plan for nuclear energy generation

Saskatchewan launched a strategic plan for a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) strategic plan in partnership with Ontario, New Brunswick and Alberta.

The plan would make it possible for the province to make the switch to nuclear power down the road when the need transition to zero emission electrical generation arises.

SaskPower said now is the time as SMRs are advancing and have become a better fit for small grids like Saskatchewan’s.

In 2019, Saskatchewan signed an agreement with Ontario and New Brunswick toward evaluation of new SMR technology, with Alberta joining in 2021.

“Our goal is to provide affordable energy for the people across the province,” said Don Morgan, Saskatchewan Crown Investments (CIC) minster and minister responsible for SaskPower.

Saskatchewan is currently in the process of choosing which technology would be the best fit for the province, with that announcement expected later this year.

The province states there is a need for the decarbonization of electricity production and said SMRs provide a non-emitting, reliable baseload electricity.

Indigenous and public engagement surrounding the technology has already begun and will continue as nuclear energy is new and questions are expected. SaskPower has partnered with the First Nations Power Authority to facilitate sessions with interested Indigenous communities on future power system and supply options, including SMRs.

“We’ve not ruled out any particular technology, we’ve got solar and wind, but as you’re aware, those don’t provide baseload power, but we’re looking at every other option that’s there,” said Morgan.

SaskPower said they will look at all non-emitting energy and nuclear is just one of the options, but in order for it to be on the table as an option planning must begin now.

The SMR, which is about the size of an average coal plant, is being priced at $5 billion, although Morgan said that is on the high end of the estimate.

Federal investment and approval from the Saskatchewan government would be needed to move ahead, with the decision of whether or not to build the SMR being made in 2029-2030.

“Saskatchewan power generation needs an all of the above approach,” said NDP MLA Aleana Young in the House. “The cost to the province remains unknown, as does the cost to ratepayers.”

The Saskatchewan Environmental Society (SES) also thinks the province should go a different direction.

“There could well be other parts of the world where an SMR could make some sense, but Canada has much better alternatives, and lower cost alternatives,” said Robert Halliday, vice president of SES.

If the province decides to go ahead with the construction of an SMR, SaskPower will make the decision to add additional units, such as micro-SMRs, which can be used to power remote communities, mine sites and provide district heating.

The province is capable of having two SMRs, but the focus is currently on one with the goal of it being operational by 2034.

Site selection is also part of the process for this year.

Saskatchewan is one of the world’s largest producers of Uranium, and Cameco Corporations intends to be a fuel supplier of choice if the SMR is built.

Jeff Hryhoriw, director of government relations and communications for Cameco, said the increase in demand wouldn’t be an issue.

“The great news for Saskatchewan is a lot of it is in our province’s north where we already have a mature industry that operates very successfully with high regard for the environment and the participation and support of the Indigenous partner communities that are up there,” said Hryhoriw.

While, if approved, Saskatchewan would get a SMR of its own the waste, or spent fuel, would be stored in a deep geological depository in Ontario. This keeps the spent fuel about a kilometre underground using natural barriers.

The Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) said spent fuel has never hurt or killed anyone anywhere in the world, and there is no concern of the depository running out of room.

“Nuclear has, probably, the best waste story in terms of the responsible management of every aspect of waste that it produces from the mining of uranium right through to to the decommissioning of nuclear plants,” said John Gorman, president and CEO of the CNA.

Seventy-six per cent of SaskPower’s electricity was generated from coal and natural gas in 2021.