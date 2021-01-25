The provincial government launched Healthy Campus Saskatchewan on Monday, a partnership with post-secondary institutions in the province to support students’ health and wellbeing.

The initiative brings together 19 post-secondary institutions to give students support and resources to reach their goals.

“Healthy Campus Saskatchewan will work to advance the conversation around student health and wellbeing to help us be more proactive in addressing the evolving needs of students in the province,” Healthy Campus Saskatchewan spokesperson Bev Drew said in a press release.

The government said the Ministry of Advanced Education and the Ministry of Health will provide combined funding of $130,000 in 2020-21.

The province said Healthy Campus Saskatchewan’s main areas of focus include mental health, suicide awareness and prevention, sexual violence prevention, substance use, pandemic responses, and inclusive environments.

According to its website, Healthy Campus Saskatchewan will lead the first ever provincial deployment of the Canadian Campus Wellbeing Survey in the Spring.