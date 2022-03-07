Sask. Legislative Assembly resuming Monday

Saskatchewan’s government will return to the legislature on Monday afternoon for the resumption of the legislative session.

The government is scheduled to meet until May 19, with sitting days on Monday through Thursday each week. Question Period begins at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The provincial budget is set to be presented on March 23.

This sitting is the second session of the 29th Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan.

The newest Saskatchewan Party MLA, Jim Lemaigre, will be joining the caucus for his first sitting after winning the Athabasca by-election.

Ryan Meili announced he would be stepping down as NDP leader, but is staying on to lead the party through this session.

More details to come…