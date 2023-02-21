Sask. Library Association selects novel for 'One Book One Province' Award
The Saskatchewan Library Association selected a book for their One Book One Province award.
Michelle Good’s book Five Little Indians, deals with the history of residential schools.
Good’s mother was a residential school survivor from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation. Good wrote the book after years of frustration and outrage over Canadian’s ignorance about the residential school system.
She appreciates the many awards the book has received but only because the recognition elevates the profile of the book, meaning more people will read it.
“What I hope the book does is to inspire people to reconsider what they think they know about Canadian history….about Residential Schools, about inter-generational trauma. There’s nothing more enriching than to realize you’re wrong. And to then embark on coming to a deeper more accurate understanding.”
There are almost a quarter million copies of the book in print. The Saskatchewan Library Association will take Michelle Good on tour in March to six communities around the province.
-
Calgarians grapple with high food prices even as overall inflation rate slowsFood prices continue to take a big bite out of household budgets, even as the overall cost of living goes down in Alberta and across the country.
-
Loving, sweet cat at Sudbury SPCA shelter looking for a homeThis week on Take Me Home Tuesday, CTV News is featuring Peter, a sweet, loving older cat who is looking for a a forever home home after recovering from some serious medical issues.
-
New fund, apprenticeship rules help Ukrainian newcomers studying at Alberta post-secondary schoolsA new student benefit will help post-secondary institutions provide financial aid to Ukrainian newcomers hoping to study in Alberta, the province announced Tuesday.
-
Heckling, short tempers, filibustering: B.C.'s legislature stalls amid 'wobbly' governanceThe last three days of British Columbia's legislative session have been characterized by heckling, unprepared ministers, and droning monologues as the New Democrats struggle to organize their agenda and draw criticism from Opposition parties.
-
B.C. First Nation says dozens of children died at residential school in Port AlberniA Vancouver Island First Nation now believes dozens more children died at a residential school in Port Alberni than originally thought.
-
Leadership debate held for Green Party of ManitobaA leadership debate was held Tuesday evening for the Green Party of Manitoba, as it looks for a new leader after James Beddome announced last year he wasn't seeking another term.
-
City of Charlottetown hires new Chief Administrative OfficerThe city of Charlottetown has announced Eleanor Mohammed as the new Chief Administrative Officer.
-
Next week's B.C. budget could bring $1B for mental health and addictions: reportB.C.'s NDP government will deliver its 2023 budget next Tuesday, the first with David Eby at the helm – and a new report suggests there will be big spending on mental health and addictions
-
Canada's inflation rate slows, but grocery prices and mortgage interest costs riseFor the first time in a year, Canada's inflation rate slowed to under six per cent last month, coming in at 5.9 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.