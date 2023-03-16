Sask. licence plate gets TikTok makeover

A man on TikTok who regularly shares his own artistic designs of licence plates has released a concept for Saskatchewan that has garnered both support and disapproval from followers.

“Ethan the License Plate Guy” has over 297,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 13 million likes.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, he released a video redesigning Saskatchewan’s licence plate on March 15 that as of Thursday had received nearly 5,000 likes and had been viewed more than 49,000 times.

The concept design still features the “Land of Living Skies” slogan, but the colour scheme is different.

Most notably the famous wheat sheaf has been replaced by the Western Red Lily, Saskatchewan’s official provincial flower.

The addition of the flower received mixed reviews in the comments section.

“As a local Sasky, I would say the wheat sheaf is more iconic than the lily. I like your idea however leaving out the wheat all together is a miss,” one person said.

“It is beautiful but you forgot our province is the bread basket of the world so keep wheat in the background behind the prairie lily,” another commenter said.

Saskatchewan’s licence plate has remained relatively the same since the late 1970s when the green lettering was introduced and the iconic wheat sheaf was added.

In 1997 a contest was held by Tourism Saskatchewan to determine a slogan that would go at the bottom centre of the plate, “Land of Living Skies” entered by Becky Pritchard from Tisdale, Sask. was the eventual winner.

Her slogan was chosen from 33,587 entries.

Pritchard received a $5,000 Saskatchewan vacation and a set of personalized license plates.

-- With files from CTV News' Darrell Romuld.