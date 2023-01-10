Sask. location listed as one of the top ice fishing destinations in Canada
Tobin Lake has ranked number two of the nine best ice fishing destinations in the country by FishingBooker.
According to a FishingBooker news release, Tobin Lake was selected for its record-breaking walleye.
“Tobin Lake was formed back in 1963 and has since become one of the best ice fishing spots,” the release said.
The fishing trip booking site also praised the lake's healthy supply of pike.
Tobin Lake is 314 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. It’s the only Saskatchewan site on the list. The full list of nine include:
- Lake Nipissing, Ontario
- Tobin Lake, Saskatchewan
- Cold Lake, Alberta
- Lake Erie, Ontario
- Lake of Two Mountains, Quebec
- Lake Laberge, Yukon
- Bay of Quinte, Ontario
- Logan Lake, BC
- Great Slave Lake, NWT
FishingBooker is a platform that connects anglers and fishing guides, according to the release.
They offer over 34,000 fishing trips to more than 1,900 destinations around the world.
-
Kingston, Ont. council pauses encampment evictionsKingston city council has voted to placed a hold on eviction notices for those living in tent encampments until the spring.
-
Winds up to 90 km/h to sweep over Greater VictoriaEnvironment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region starting Wednesday night.
-
Man wanted for Old Ottawa South bank robberyOttawa police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob a bank in Old Ottawa South last week.
-
Ontario launches public consultations on budget, focused on transportation, jobsOntario is asking residents for their input on the upcoming budget, and questions in a survey posted today indicate major themes will be health-care staffing, transportation, jobs and the cost of living.
-
Alberta Opposition NDP calls for public input on plan to subsidize well cleanupAlberta's New Democrat Opposition wants public consultations on a government plan that would subsidize oil and gas companies to fulfil legal commitments to clean up old wells, a major proponent of which has been working directly in Premier Danielle Smith's office for months.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summerWastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving programVehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: policeThe Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri's family remains hopeful she is alive one year after abductionElnaz Hajtamiri's family remains hopeful she is still alive after being allegedly abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.