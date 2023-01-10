iHeartRadio

Sask. location listed as one of the top ice fishing destinations in Canada


Tobin Lake has ranked number two of the nine best ice fishing destinations in the country by FishingBooker.

According to a FishingBooker news release, Tobin Lake was selected for its record-breaking walleye.

“Tobin Lake was formed back in 1963 and has since become one of the best ice fishing spots,” the release said.

The fishing trip booking site also praised the lake's healthy supply of pike.

Tobin Lake is 314 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. It’s the only Saskatchewan site on the list. The full list of nine include:

  • Lake Nipissing, Ontario
  • Tobin Lake, Saskatchewan
  • Cold Lake, Alberta
  • Lake Erie, Ontario
  • Lake of Two Mountains, Quebec
  • Lake Laberge, Yukon
  • Bay of Quinte, Ontario
  • Logan Lake, BC
  • Great Slave Lake, NWT 

FishingBooker is a platform that connects anglers and fishing guides, according to the release.

They offer over 34,000 fishing trips to more than 1,900 destinations around the world.

12