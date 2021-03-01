A quiet change to Saskatchewan’s Re-Open Plan guidelines will allow more kids to participate in a practice or training at the same time.

Large pool facilities, ice surfaces and spaces like high school gyms can now be used by multiple groups for practices and training.

Most sports actives were shutdown by the provincial government last November, however, athletes 18 and under were allowed to continue practicing in groups of eight.

The new guidelines, effective Feb. 19, allow multiple groups of eight to share the same space, such as breaking an ice surface into three sections, as long as physical distancing between the groups of participants is maintained, five metres for high intensity and two metres for low intensity.

Masks must continue to be worn at all times.

The maximum number of people allowed in the facility is 30, not including coaches and staff.

