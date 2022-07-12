Sask. Lotto Max winner plans to pay off debts with $100,000 win
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
John Lalonde was waiting in line to pay for his groceries on June 24 when he remembered to check his Lotto Max ticket.
He had to check it six times to confirm his $100,000 win, he said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.
“I totally blanked out,” he said. “I was in awe.”
He called his partner over, who didn't believe it and made him scan it a few more times, he said.
Lalonde, who lives in Prince Albert, said he's going to pay off some debts and save some for his children and to invest.
He won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number for the June 3 Lotto Max draw – 1514763.
He bought his ticket at Prince Albert Gas Plus at 265 – 32nd St. W on the day of the draw.
