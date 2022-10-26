Sask. lotto winner thought $200K prize was a dream
A Saskatoon man said he nearly missed claiming his $200,000 win on his Lucky Lines Extravaganza scratch ticket.
“I didn’t even see the winning line at first. I handed it to my mom to look over and she started to freak out,” Justice Tallmadge said in a Sask. Lotteries news release..
He and his mother checked the ticket several times to be sure they won.
“I told my mom to wake me up because I was dreaming,” Tallmadge said
He said the money would give his family a new start.
Tallmadge said he plans to use some of the money to take a visit to see family in Alberta, but he also thinks his perspective may change.
“I think it’ll probably change when I actually have the money,” he said.
Tallmadge bought his ticket from Esso at 814 22nd Street West.
