Sask. lowers vaccine age eligibility for northern Sask. residents

All residents over 50 years old in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District are now eligible to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Monday.

They can receive their second dose as soon as permitted by the brand they received.

For Moderna, this is 28 days from the first dose and for Pfizer 21 days from the first dose.

All vaccines approved in Canada are safe and effective to receive up to four months after the initial dose, the province says.

Canada is set to receive 2.9 million COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses this week.

With Canadian Press files