Sask. makes vaccine appointments available to residents 60 and over

Saskatchewan is making vaccine appointments available to residents 60 and older the SHA reported on Tuesday.

The province says residents over the age of 60 can book their vaccine appointment starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

People who are considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” will receive a letter with instructions for booking appointments. The letter is required prior to booking.

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by called 1-833-Sask-Vax (727-5829). You will need a Saskatchewan health card to make an appointment.