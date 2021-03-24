Sask. makes vaccine appointments available to residents over 62

Saskatchewan is making vaccine appointments available to residents over the age of 62, the SHA reported on Wednesday.

The province says residents over the age of 62 and those considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” can book their vaccine appointment starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

People who are considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” will receive a letter with instructions for booking appointments. The letter is required prior to booking.

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by called 1-833-Sask-Vax (727-5829). You will need a Saskatchewan health card to make an appointment.