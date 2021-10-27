iHeartRadio

Sask. man, 25, dead in crash near Rosetown

image.jpeg

Rosetown RCMP are investigating a fatal crash which occurred Tuesday on Highway 7 west of Tessier.

Investigation has determined that a semi cube truck was travelling eastbound when it rolled and left the roadway, police said in a news release.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Swift Current, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rosetown RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

12