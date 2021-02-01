A man charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder has elected for a judge and jury trial.

Nathaniel Carrier’s case will continue at Prince Albert Court of Queen’s Bench on Feb. 12. The 28-year-old has not yet entered a plea after being charged in the deaths of his parents and seven-year-old son.

He’s also charged with attempted murder after his five-year-old daughter suffered severe injuries.

Police believe the alleged attack occurred on Mar. 28, 2020.

A day later, on March 29, police were called to the 300 block of McArthur Drive in Prince Albert for a wellbeing check where officers discovered the deaths.

Carrier’s daighter was found at the home with life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Edmonton in critical condition.

She was eventually transferred to Saskatoon where she was released in May after 51 days in hospital.

Carrier has not appeared in court yet by video or in-person.