Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare

An Assiniboia, Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.

According to an RCMP news release, the three incidents allegedly occurred during the mid-2010s.

The 46-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at a Leeville Drive home.

A provincially-licensed daycare was operating inside the home.

The man is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching and three counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under the age of 16.

He's also charged with one count of voyeurism and one count of possessing child pornography.

The search and arrest were part of a historical sexual assault investigation, according to RCMP.

Police say the investigation began after Coronach RCMP received a report earlier in November.

Police say they are working to determine if there are more alleged victims.

The accused made his first appearance in Moose Jaw provincial court on Wednesday morning.

According to the courts, he will remain in custody – with his next appearance set for Dec. 14.

RCMP did not provide the man's name – citing investigational integrity as well as the privacy of the victims.

Saskatchewan's education minister said "immediate action was taken" to suspend the home-based daycare's license in the wake of the allegations.

"The ministry will be assisting families in finding alternative care where possible,” Jeremy Cockrill said in a statement.

According to Cockrill, police-based victim services will be reaching out to families with support, information and referrals.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.