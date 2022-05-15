Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting care home residents over 17-year period

A man has been arrested in connection to alleged sexual assaults at a rural Saskatchewan care home.

The alleged assaults were reported to Rosthern RCMP on April 19.

According to police, the assaults, believed to have occurred between 1992 and 2009, involved five adult residents at a care home in Hepburn,

In a statement, Shepherd's Villa in Hepburn confirmed the man was employed at its care home at the time of the alleged assaults.

Brent Gabona, 52, faces five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

"We were appalled to learn of this former employee’s alleged abuse of residents in our care, and we have worked closely with the RCMP to ensure they have the information necessary to investigate and now pursue charges against this individual” executive director Jean-Yves Marsolais said.

“The health and safety of residents is our top priority, and we are committed to providing residents with the best experience possible.”

The statement continued to say Gabona has not been employed at the care home since 2009. The families of the alleged victims have been contacted by the RCMP and the alleged victims are no longer residents of Shepherd's Villa.

The Waldheim man was expected to appear in provincial court in Saskatoon on Friday.

"As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we encourage anyone who has information that might be helpful to the case to contact the RCMP," the statement from Shepherd's Villa said.