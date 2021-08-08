Sask. man aims to preserve Indigenous music through new app

George Parker from Cando, Sask. is trying to make a hit in the Indigenous music scene through his app and website, Indigenous Cloud.

“I started working on trying to bring all the Indigenous music to one platform,” said Indigenous Cloud executive producer George Parker.

Indigenous Cloud has been operation for two and half years but Parker says it has only recently started to pick up steam. He says he came up with the idea after noticing the CD sales he used to do for Indigenous artists was going down.

“I figured the next step for me was to bring everything digital and online and apps to people to access our music,” Parker told CTV News.

Currently, there are over 10, 000 songs available from over 100 North American Indigenous artists. The app is available online for $6.99 a month. Both modern and traditional Indigenous music is available. Parker is hoping this will help Indigenous music overcome a hurdle it’s had in the past, which is to become more mainstream.

“It’s always been a struggle to get Indigenous music on the other platforms that are out there,” said Parker. “With Indigenous Cloud I figured if people are interested, they come to the website and download the app.”

He’s also hoping it will help preserve the Indigenous music scene.

“We’ve seen so many great artist come and go, with so much great music out there that people can’t access and I have just seen it disappear and nobody wanted to bring it back,” said Parker.

Parker worked with artists and record labels to see what could be pulled to help preserve this music.

“This is stuff we initially started Indigenous Cloud on, just bringing all this old music back to life,” said Parker.

Priscilla Settee, is an Indigenous studies professor at the University of Saskatchewan who says it sets a great example for youth coming up and to dispel racism.

“It’s kind of a way to reclaim our sovereignty over the things that make up a culture and music is certainly one of them,” said Settee. “It really enriches not only our societies but indeed, non-Indigenous ones as well. We’re not the only ones who listen to Indigenous music.”

Parker is currently building a recording studio in Cando to help give artists and producers a controlled environment to record and produce in. He’s hoping to be finished it in November.