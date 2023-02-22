Sask. man arrested after allegedly breaking into home and assaulting woman

An Île-à-la-Crosse man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into a Prince Albert home and assaulting a woman inside.

Officers got the report of a break-in around 10:20 a.m., according to a Prince Albert police news release.

Matthew Misponas, 30, allegedly broke into the home and assaulted the woman inside before she fled and called police, the news release says.

The police said Misponas left the scene on foot and was arrested nearby.

He faces several charges including robbery, break and enter, assault and failure to comply with a court order.

Misponas made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Wednesday.