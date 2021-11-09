Sask. man arrested for dangerous driving in Lethbridge, Alta.

A 24-year-old Saskatchewan man is facing charges after Lethbridge police received multiple complaints of extremely erratic driving in a short period Monday morning.

The complaints began about 7:30 a.m. when someone saw a vehicle being driven dangerously in the area of Metis Trail West and Whoop-Up Drive.

Five more reports involving the same vehicle were received soon after and officers located the vehicle parked in the 600 block of Keystone Chase.

"The driver was still inside and police vehicles were used to pin the subject vehicle in place," police said in a release.

Ranbir Singh Minhas, of Yorkton, Sask., is charged with dangerous driving.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, 2022.