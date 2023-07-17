Sask. man arrested in connection with string of armed rural thefts

Saskatchewan RCMP tracked down a 34-year-old man wanted in connection to a string of criminal offences in May.

On Saturday, police arrested 34-year-old Dennis Kennedy and charged him with a host of weapons, fraud and theft-related offences, as well as resisting arrest.

RCMP have pursued Kennedy since about May 14, when he was allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Maidstone.

Two men wearing ski masks and a woman entered a residence on 3rd Avenue East in Maidstone demanding money, police say. When they left, one of the suspects fired a gun in the air before fleeing the residence in a reportedly stolen truck. No one was injured.

Officers pursued the vehicle for about 15 minutes, but police said they lost them in the dust kicked up by the speeding truck.

On May 17, Battlefords RCMP tracked down two of the suspects while responding to a reported assault on Moosomin First Nation.

According to a police news release, a woman was injured in an altercation where a firearm was discharged. RCMP did not say if she received a gunshot wound in the fight, but they said she was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers began searching for the man, who left in a vehicle. In their patrols, officers saw the truck connected to the Maidstone incident and attempted to pull over the vehicle, but RCMP said the driver did not stop, continuing through fields and local roads before coming to a stop in a ditch.

A man and a woman in the truck were arrested in connection with the Maidstone robbery and other incidents.

Kennedy was also charged at the time but was still at large until Saturday. Police believe he was involved in the robbery in Maidstone, fled from police on two occasions and allegedly stole fuel from a tractor in the RM of Glenside.

He appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court on Monday.