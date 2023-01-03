Sask. man believed to be armed and dangerous in stolen vehicle near Carlyle: RCMP
RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a stolen vehicle being driven by a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
Esterhazy RCMP received a report of an assault at a home north of Langenburg, Sask. around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday and responded right away, according to a news release from RCMP.
An investigation found that the vehicle was stolen from the Langenburg/Esterhazy area. It is described as a dark blue 2011 Chrysler 300 car with the Manitoba licence plate HLV 980.
The car may be in an area southeast of Carlyle, according to RCMP, but the location and destination is unknown.
If anyone sees the vehicle, RCMP advise them not to approach it and to contact police immediately.
Sask. RCMP said that its detachments in Esterhazy, Carnduff, and Carlyle are investigating and officers are patrolling in the area.
