Sask. man campaigns against drinking at snowmobile rallies

Owen Petite says he’s received a lot of backlash since he spoke out against drinking and driving at snowmobile and quad rallies in his community of Buffalo Narrows.

Petite says he’s known people who died due to drinking and driving and he wants to change the culture around alcohol acceptance in Buffalo Narrows and the surrounding area.

“I for one have a hard time attending these rallies, as I am in fear of drunk drivers,” he told CTV News.

The next event in Buffalo Narrows is a snowmobile, snowbug and quad rally scheduled for March 12 and organized by Buffalo Narrows Recreation Board.

Petite says he has asked the village office, event organizers and sponsors to ban alcohol and make tighter rules about participation in the event.

“The hosts of these rallies don't promote the use of alcohol, but they don't discourage it either, which is where I thought I'd step in,” said Petite.

Petite asked for the event to be advertised as no alcohol and for volunteers to ensure safe rides home for those who have been drinking.

He asked businesses to stop sponsoring these events until there’s zero tolerance for alcohol.

“We’re always looking out for one another and we don’t promote alcohol on these rides. There haven’t been any alcohol-related issues,” said Buffalo Narrows Recreation Board member Amber Ericson.

She says organizers have notified the RCMP and conservation officers about the event.

“I’ve had a loss in my life and a lot of people have been affected by drinking and driving,” said Ericson.

She said the event is supported by Gordons Tours, a rental business that ensures machines are operated safely.

The Saskatchewan RCMP say they’ve done several patrols on snowmobiles this winter and do frequent trails around the province to check for registration, law infractions and impaired driving.

“When it comes to impaired driving, trust that we will not be giving you any break,” said RCMP North District Commander Traffic Services Unit Staff Sgt. Chad McLeod.

He says in Canada it’s illegal to operate anything powered by something other than muscle power while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Treat it as a responsibility. Do not operate anything while you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It will just make these family-run events so much safer for everybody."