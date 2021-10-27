Sask. man 'can really help people now' after $55M lottery win
Matthew Poppel says he’s going to take some time deciding what to do with the $55 million he won in the Oct. 19 LOTTO MAX draw.
“Whenever I thought about winning the lottery in the past, I’ve thought about what I would do if I won $1 million,” he said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.
“I wouldn’t be able to retire on that, but I could help my parents to retire and I could help some people who are in a tough spot.
“Well now I can help all of those people and my parents and my kids and myself. I can really help people now.”
Poppel said after he knows his family is set up financially, he is going to have some fun with his winnings, such as buying a luxury vehicle.
Poppel bought his winning ticket at Pinnacle Gas & Food – Faithfull, located at 209A – 2750 Faithfull Ave. in Saskatoon.
He won his prize by matching the seven main draw numbers on the Oct. 19 draw – 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50.
Poppel’s win is the second-largest win in Saskatchewan’s history, coming in just behind a $60 million LOTTO MAX prize won by a Neville resident in August 2016, the release said.
-
Did you know that London, Ont. has one of the top basketball teams in Canada?In six years, Rob Angione has built a women's basketball program from scratch and turned it into a top-three team in Canada.
-
Ottawa conducting 'Point-in-Time' Count of residents experiencing homelessnessAs part of the 24-hour 'Point-in-Time' Count, city staff, in collaboration with 53 partner agencies, are aiming to speak with residents experiencing homelessness on the streets, in shelters and other areas of the city.
-
From fresh paramedic to vaccinating a city: Anthony Di Monte retiresThe career of one of Ottawa's top public servants is coming to an end on Friday.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 28, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Oct. 28.
-
Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest COVID-19 vaccination ratesSeven Ottawa neighbourhoods have surpassed the Ottawa Public Health target of 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Charges stayed against Calgary home renovatorCharges were stayed Wednesday against a home renovator who has been the target of several complaints after a judge ruled it took too long for the case to get to trial.
-
Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 65-year-old with dementiaWinnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who they say lives with a cognitive impairment. (Photo supplied)
-
Comox Valley road rage driver linked to bizarre egging incident at local businessRCMP in the Comox Valley continue to search for a vehicle allegedly involved in an Oct. 26 road rage incident in which a driver has been accused of taking a hatchet to another driver's side view mirror.
-
2 dead after crash in central AlbertaTwo people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Breton, Alta.