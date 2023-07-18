Sask. man charged after brandishing machete on James Smith Cree Nation

A 51-year-old man was charged after threatening people with a machete in James Smith Cree Nation.

Melfort RCMP responded to the call around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Sask. RCMP news release.

“Investigation determined the male, who was armed with a machete, was threatening individuals, including James Smith Cree Nation security officers, who initially responded and secured the area until police arrived,” the release said.

Police said they found the man outside a house and attempted to arrest him.

“He did not comply, and assaulted one of the responding police officers.”

According to RCMP, a Taser or conducted energy weapon was used to subdue the man and he was arrested.

The suspect did not report injuries, but one police officer reported minor injuries, the release said.

Clarke Anderson was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, assault on a police officer, uttering threats and failure to comply with release orders.