Sask. man charged after brandishing machete on James Smith Cree Nation
A 51-year-old man was charged after threatening people with a machete in James Smith Cree Nation.
Melfort RCMP responded to the call around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Sask. RCMP news release.
“Investigation determined the male, who was armed with a machete, was threatening individuals, including James Smith Cree Nation security officers, who initially responded and secured the area until police arrived,” the release said.
Police said they found the man outside a house and attempted to arrest him.
“He did not comply, and assaulted one of the responding police officers.”
According to RCMP, a Taser or conducted energy weapon was used to subdue the man and he was arrested.
The suspect did not report injuries, but one police officer reported minor injuries, the release said.
Clarke Anderson was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, assault on a police officer, uttering threats and failure to comply with release orders.
-
Lake Louise RCMP ask for assistance after man bound for Calgary goes missingMounties out of Lake Louise are asking for help finding a missing man who was bound for Calgary.
-
10-year-old girl missing from MarlboroughCalgary police hope the public can help in the search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing late Wednesday morning.
-
90-year-old zipliner inspires 82-year-old to overcome life-long fear of heightsIf we can find pleasure in facing our fears, Toni says, we just may discover a whole new world of possibilities.
-
Ontario facility ordered to stop providing child care after police reveal sex offender lives on siteA facility west of Barrie providing services to children with autism has been ordered to stop offering child care after police said a convicted sexual offender is living at the same address.
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crashA man has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Scarborough.
-
Toronto hardware store open for nearly a century to close amid safety concernsA nearly century-old hardware store in the heart of Toronto’s LGBTQ2S+ village is looking at closing its doors if the safety situation in the neighbourhood doesn’t improve.
-
Tensions boil over at safe injection site meeting in CharlottetownHousing Minister Rob Lantz was unhurt after being shoved by an aggravated man at the meeting over a safe injection site in Charlottetown's downtown.
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concernPeople living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
-
City twins to compete in three sports at World Dwarf GamesBrandon and Jared Vanderlinden are the lone Edmontonians among the 50 athletes Canada is sending to Cologne, Germany, to compete in the eighth annual World Dwarf Games.