Sask. man charged after flying helicopter to Dairy Queen to buy ice cream cake: RCMP
Digital News Editor
Josh Lynn
A customer's unusual arrival at a Saskatchewan Dairy Queen has resulted in a criminal charge.
Around 5 p.m. on July 31, Tisdale RCMP received a complaint that a helicopter had landed in a "high traffic" parking lot in the community, according to a news release.
The aircraft "blew up dust and debris" in an area that includes a school and aquatic centre, RCMP said.
A passenger had climbed out of the helicopter and bought an ice cream cake, RCMP said.
The landing was not an emergency, according to police.
While the pilot was licensed, it was illegal to land the helicopter in the area.
A 34-year-old man from Leroy, Sask. is charged with one count of dangerous operation of an aircraft.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Sep. 7 in Melfort.
