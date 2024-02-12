Sask. man charged in city's latest murder identified

Katlim Kristian John Desjarlais-Kelly has been charged in Saskatoon's latest homicide.

Desjarlais-Kelly is also facing gun-related charges.

The 21-year-old man had his first court appearance on the charges on Monday morning at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

On Saturday, just before 7 a.m., police responded to an injured man in the 238 Avenue K North.

Officers found 48-year-old Arden Panipekeesick suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injury.

Police say the victim and Desjarlais-Kelly knew each other. He is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday.

The incident marks Saskatoon's second homicide of 2024.

The first one happened just a week before.

In 2023, police recorded 12 homicides.