Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder, assault of woman and infant

A Sask. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a suspicious death in Margo, Sask. on Dec. 24.

The Wadena RCMP first received a report of an assault around 11:20 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Officers responded to a home and found an injured woman and infant. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the infant was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers found the body of 51-year-old Sharon Littlewolf in a nearby residence. Her family has been notified of her death.

The major crimes unit then took over the investigation.

Investigators found a man had injured all three victims and stole a vehicle from a nearby residence. He was known to all of the victims, according to the news release.

Tisdale RCMP received a report of an assault around 1:10 p.m. the same day, which led to the arrest of 56-year-old Brian McLeod.

McLeod, of Lloyminster, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He makes his first appearance in Melfort Provincial Court on Dec. 27.